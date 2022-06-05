Hyderabad gangrape: Action on those who leaked victim's video?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police are exploring options to initiate legal action against those who leaked the videos showing the rape victim in an intimate position, and also pictures of the victim along with the alleged accused.

It was found that one of the accused in the case is seen in the video leaked on Saturday. Meanwhile, the video and pictures have stirred another controversy. Police have started damage control exercises and started a probe to trace the source of the leak.

The Intelligence Wing and Special Branch officials have already begun efforts into this. West Zone DCP Joel Davis has stated that action will be initiated against social media platforms which revealed details about the victim.