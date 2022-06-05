Hyderabad gangrape: How did BJP MLA get case-related videos, asks Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of dragging the family of the 17-year-old gang rape victim into the public eye for its political benefit, the Congress on Saturday sought to know how BJP MLA M Raghunandhan Rao managed to get his hands on the video clips connected to the case.

Addressing a press conference here, NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat alleged that Raghunandan Rao released the video clips to weaken the case. “The BJP MLA has forgotten basic values of humanity,” he said.

Alleging a nexus between the police and the BJP, Venkat said that a major political drama has been unfolding since Friday. He said, “How can the police allow BJP workers to gherao Jubilee Hills police station, while they are arresting Congress workers as and when we call a protest?

Likewise, BJP leaders were permitted to meet the DGP but not Congress leaders. ”Earlier in the day, the police detained the NSUI activists who attempted to lay siege to the DGP office demanding immediate action in the minor girl rape case.