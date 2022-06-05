Hyderabad gangrape: Screens were used to cover up Innova windows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Innova in which the offence took place on May 28 and seized on the city outskirts on Saturday, had clear windows, but the accused used temporary screens for covering them up on the day of the offence.

It was found that the vehicle, an official vehicle of the Waqf Board functionary, whose son is also involved in the offence, had a driver allotted to it. On the day of the offence too when the official’s son along with his friends left in the vehicle, the driver drove the vehicle to the Amnesia pub and to the eatery. At the eatery, the five boys left the driver and started along with the victim, offering to drop her home. But they diverted the vehicle, parked it at an isolated location and raped her.

Police suspect that though the incident took place during the day and there was vehicle movement in the area, it could not be noticed, as the accused had pulled up the screens covering the windows. As soon as the vehicle was seized, Clues teams were rushed in, to collect any material evidence, fingerprints and other evidence from the vehicle.

