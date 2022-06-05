It’s a Kangaru Telangana under KCR, says Congress' Uttam Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nalgonda MP and Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government has been walking in the footsteps of Sri Lanka which has collapsed after taking huge loans and selling off its assets. “KCR promised to transform the State into a ‘Bangaru Telangana’. But in the last eight years, with his misrule and financial mismanagement, he has turned it into a ‘Kangaru (bewildered) Telangana,” Uttam stated.

He lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his proposal to sell off prime land across the Telangana to private parties to raise funds. He was speaking to the media during his visit to various villages as part of the Rythu Bharosa Yatra, which entered the 13th day on Saturday, in Huzurnagar constituency.

Stating that the State government has directed Collectors to send details of leased government lands to the headquarters on a war footing, Uttam said, “Land is considered as the biggest asset of any government in the country. But the TRS government is preparing to sell off government land to meet the day-to-day financial needs. This is highly objectionable and the Congress will never allow it,” Uttam thundered.