Laxman says bulldozers from Kanpur will demolish TRS’ illegal assets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly elected Rajya Sabha BJP MP Dr K Laxman said the purchase order for bulldozers had been placed in Kanpur and soon they would be on their way to Telangana, to demolish the ill-gotten assets of the TRS leaders. This would help recover grabbed lands, as soon as BJP came to power in the State.Laxman received a grand welcome at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday upon his return from Uttar Pradesh after being elected as the member of the Upper House.

Addressing a gathering as part of a felicitation ceremony held at the BJP party office in Nampally, he said the entire BJP central leadership of, including all the Central Ministers, 17 Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and members of the national executive, would be in Hyderabad for three days in July, to demolish the corrupt, dynastic and autocratic misrule of the TRS.

He said his elevation as an RS member was not just an appreciation for him as an individual, but the respect and recognition which BJP has given to a party worker who has braved all odds to stick to its ideology. “It is the hard work of the party workers and the sacrifices made by them, which got me this recognition. This is a clear indication of BJP’s faith in its party workers in Telangana,” he enthused.

Replying to Minister KT Rama Rao’s comments on dead bodies floating in the Ganga River, he asked the Minister to take a dip in the Ganges to cleanse his sins. He said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath had given him the responsibility of not only taking the welfare schemes in UP to the remotest of the villages, but also to identify which sections in Telangana were away from BJP, in order to bring them under the party’s umbrella.