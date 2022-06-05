Telangana Waqf functionary’s son among two minors held in Hyderabad gangrape case

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police investigating the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl following a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills, have so far apprehended two minors, including the son of a senior Telangana Waqf Board functionary, who were allegedly involved in the offence.

The second minor apprehended on Saturday, was found to have first lured the girl at the pub and the other accused joined him later as the offence unfolded, according to police sources. One of the CCTV footage clips that have gone viral shows the minor escorting the victim outside the pub. Police have found that this minor took the lead — from trapping the victim at the pub to offering to drop her back to making her board the Innova at the bakery to assaulting her in the vehicle — while the others followed him, police sources told Express.

Innova found on city outskirts

Meanwhile, the police have also seized the Innova in which the alleged offence took place. The car was found on the outskirts of the city, it is learnt. The vehicle was found to have been allotted to the Waqf Board functionary by the government. While police claimed that the two other accused, including 18-year-old Umran Khan and a minor (said to be a city based elected representative’s son) are yet to be traced, sources insist that they have already been nabbed. One of them was reportedly picked up in Andhra Pradesh.

2 more on the run

Innova, in which offence took place, said to belong to the Waqf Board official. It has a temporary number plate

Two others including 18-year-old Umran Khan also picked up?

Police say not yet

Was victim given alcohol? Cops probe if drinks were smuggled in