Cops collect vital clues from Mercedes, Innova about Telangana gang-rape case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a breakthrough in the alleged gang rape case, the city police have found some vital clues after examining the red Mercedes and Innova for close to three hours on Sunday. During the examination of the Innova, strains of biological fluids, strands of long hair and other material have been collected. Police had earlier announced that the victim in her statement said that the accused had raped her in this vehicle. These clues will help the investigation to go head in a scientific manner, opined the investigators.

Further, examination of the Mercedes led the clues team to discovery of strands of long hair, one footwear of a woman, some face masks, sanitisers and shuttlecocks among other materials. They have also collected fingerprints from both vehicles. It may be noted that when the victim left the pub, she boarded the Mercedes along with a few boys on her way to the eatery at Banjara Hills.

These samples collected will be sent to the forensic lab for further analysis. Police have already collected CDRs of the accused and also CCTV footage related to the offence. They are also being analysed to know the role of others in the offence or in the know of the offence.

Accused left Innova at farmhouse on learning about plaint

The farmhouse in Moinabad where the Innova was hidden by the accused in the alleged gang rape case is registered in the name of a woman who is a close relative of a political family. Incidentally, the car itself was found to be registered in the name of another woman. Police are now probing how the Waqf Board functionary was using this vehicle as his official vehicle. Police sources said that after the accused got to know about the victim’s family approaching the police, he left the car at the farmhouse.