STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Health Minister Harish to spend one night at PHCs every month to ensure better services

The Minister also said as Covid cases are rising again, door-to-door vaccination drive should be conducted to prevent spread of the virus.

Published: 06th June 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao has revealed his plan to spend a night every month at one of the 24x7 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to understand the ground realities and to ensure better services for citizens. 

During a monthly review meeting with the Health Department officials held virtually on Sunday, the Minister directed the District Medical Health Officers (DMHOs) and Deputy DMHOs too should spend a night at PHCs in order to know the conditions.

The Minister also said as Covid cases are rising again, door-to-door vaccination drive should be conducted to prevent spread of the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health Minister Vaccination drive Deputy DMHO Covid
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp