Health Minister Harish to spend one night at PHCs every month to ensure better services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao has revealed his plan to spend a night every month at one of the 24x7 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to understand the ground realities and to ensure better services for citizens.

During a monthly review meeting with the Health Department officials held virtually on Sunday, the Minister directed the District Medical Health Officers (DMHOs) and Deputy DMHOs too should spend a night at PHCs in order to know the conditions.

The Minister also said as Covid cases are rising again, door-to-door vaccination drive should be conducted to prevent spread of the virus.