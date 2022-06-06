KCR doing injustice to SHG women: BJP MLA Etala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of doing great injustice to women of self-help groups (SHGs), BJP MLA Etala Rajender said that the former is neither paying the State’s share of interest on their loans amounting to Rs 3,000 crore nor giving them revolving funds or special grants.

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally on Sunday, Rajender said: “The State government paid Rs 54 crore as interest on SHG loans ahead of Huzurabad byelection and that too only in Karimnagar and Warangal districts.”

He said that the Centre has been bearing 7 per cent interest on SHG loans to the tune of Rs 3 lakh in five backward districts of Telangana, but the State government has not been bearing the burden of bank interest anywhere between 3 per cent to 4.5 per cent interest.

On the other hand, he said, that the Centre has raised the cap on the maximum extent of SHG loans from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh on Sunday, and has decided to bear the entire interest on those loans.

Accusing the State government of not paying back the beneficiaries of Abhaya Hastham after Rs 1,070 crore was collected from 22,32,000 women in the erstwhile AP, he said it shows the concern the CM has for the women in the State.