STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

One more minor held as cops tighten net in Telangana

Hyderabad police on Sunday apprehended the fourth accused in the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills.

Published: 06th June 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Sunday apprehended the fourth accused in the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills. The accused, a 17-year-old, is the son of an elected rep-resentative from TRS from Sangareddy district.“He is being produced before the Juvenile Court for safe custody,” said West Zone DCP Joel Davis.Umran Khan, the fifth accused remains elusive. 

Police are also probing the alleged role of an MIM MLA’s son, after a video clip, allegedly shot just before the offence, went viral. Investigators confirmed that the MLA’s son was seen in the video released by BJP leaders on Saturday.The police are also probing the alleged role of the other boys who were in the Mercedes along with the victim prior to the offence.  

Corporator summoned

Meanwhile, the police have reportedly summoned a corporator for questioning in connection with the case after it emerged that he took the accused to the farmhouse in the Innova where it was left. Sources said that the police will be moving court seeking custody of the four accused. Meanwhile, new videos of the victim were circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, despite a police warning. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor Cops Arrest
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp