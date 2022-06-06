One more minor held as cops tighten net in Telangana

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police on Sunday apprehended the fourth accused in the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills. The accused, a 17-year-old, is the son of an elected rep-resentative from TRS from Sangareddy district.“He is being produced before the Juvenile Court for safe custody,” said West Zone DCP Joel Davis.Umran Khan, the fifth accused remains elusive.

Police are also probing the alleged role of an MIM MLA’s son, after a video clip, allegedly shot just before the offence, went viral. Investigators confirmed that the MLA’s son was seen in the video released by BJP leaders on Saturday.The police are also probing the alleged role of the other boys who were in the Mercedes along with the victim prior to the offence.

Corporator summoned

Meanwhile, the police have reportedly summoned a corporator for questioning in connection with the case after it emerged that he took the accused to the farmhouse in the Innova where it was left. Sources said that the police will be moving court seeking custody of the four accused. Meanwhile, new videos of the victim were circulated on social media platforms on Sunday, despite a police warning.