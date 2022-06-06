Pubs serving liquor to minors in Telangana: NSUI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Congress party’s student wing, has exposed three pubs and bars which have brazenly serving liquor to minors in violation of the norms, late on Friday night. The NSUI has alleged that even after the sensational rape case of a 17-year-old girl, in which minors were allowed into a pub, the other pubs in the city not only allowing the minors to enter their premises but also serving liquor to them.

Speaking to the media, NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat said that they have visited Sip of Sky, Buffalo Wild Wings, Barley & Grapes near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Displaying the bills of minors purchasing liquor, Venkat said that the bars and pubs were allowed to open till 12 am. However, he added, they were running beyond 3 am.

“The unfortunate incidents are taking place as the pubs like the Amnesia and Insomnia pub brazenly flouting the norms. The government should strictly enforce the norms and cancel the licenses to those who have violated norms. Otherwise, we will launch an agitation,” Venkat said.

Open beyond 3 pm

