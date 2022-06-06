STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Pubs serving liquor to minors in Telangana: NSUI

The government should strictly enforce the norms and cancel the licenses to those who have violated norms.

Published: 06th June 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

wine, alcohol, liquor

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the Congress party’s student wing, has exposed three pubs and bars which have brazenly serving liquor to minors in violation of the norms, late on Friday night. The NSUI has alleged that even after the sensational rape case of a 17-year-old girl, in which minors were allowed into a pub, the other pubs in the city not only allowing the minors to enter their premises but also serving liquor to them. 

Speaking to the media, NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat said that they have visited Sip of Sky, Buffalo Wild Wings, Barley & Grapes near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Displaying the bills of minors purchasing liquor, Venkat said that the bars and pubs were allowed to open till 12 am. However, he added, they were running beyond 3 am.

“The unfortunate incidents are taking place as the pubs like the Amnesia and Insomnia pub brazenly flouting the norms. The government should strictly enforce the norms and cancel the licenses to those who have violated norms. Otherwise, we will launch an agitation,” Venkat said.

Open beyond 3 pm
NSUI’s  Balmoor Venkat says that the bars and pubs were being operated beyond 3 am against the rules

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pubs TSUI Liquor
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp