Telangana: Home Minister's kin seek action on defamatory Facebook posts

The complaint stated that two Facebook pages, as well as other social media groups, have been repeatedly posting pictures and irrelevant comments about Furqan.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp images used for representational purpose only. ( Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Relatives of Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Chaderghat police, seeking action against those spreading rumours about the TRS leader’s grandson Furqan Ahmed in connection with the alleged gang rape of a minor girl at Jubilee Hills. In his complaint, Syed Layaq Ali stated that the baseless allegations posted on social media platform Facebook have caused immense anguish and humiliation to the entire family.

The complaint stated that two Facebook pages, as well as other social media groups, have been repeatedly posting pictures and irrelevant comments about Furqan. Layaq Ali requested strict action against those behind the Facebook pages and also to remove the content, as the pictures shared, are defamatory in nature. P Satish, Inspector of Chaderghat said the complaint has been sent for legal opinion and they will proceed accordingly. 

