Gang rape in Telangana: Two accused harassed girl in pub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigation in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills continues to reveal chilling details. It has been found that the accused harassed the victim and another girl inside the Amnesia pub on May 28 while the college farewell party was on. The girls, in an attempt to escape, stepped out of the pub, but the accused followed them outside. While the victim was manipulated into boarding the Mercedes with the group of boys which included the son of an MLA, the other girl escaped and stayed back. Meanwhile, the police on Monday recorded the victim’s statement.

Used tissues found

More clues like used tissues with traces of biological fluids and other material were also collected from the Innova, in which the girl was gang raped. Umran Khan, the fifth accused in the case remains elusive, even a week after the case was reported to the police. One of the accused, who is a minor and is related to a GHMC corporator, was the first one to approach the girls and another accused Saduddin Malik (18) assisted him. Not able to withstand their advances, the girls stepped out of the pub, but along with the two accused, the others also joined in and followed the girls. They continued to harass the girls.

Photos retrieved

The accused had posted several photos from the party, outside the pub and even the pictures which they clicked in a popular bakery after the offence in the Innova, on their social media accounts. They deleted these immediately when they came to know that the victim’s family had approached the police. However, police have retrieved a few deleted photos which could turn out to be strong evidence against the accused.

Corporator’s kin was first to approach the girls

One of the accused, who is a minor and is related to a GHMC corporator, was the first one to approach the girls and another accused Saduddin Malik (18) assisted him. Not able to withstand their advances, the girls stepped out of the pub, but along with the two accused, the others also joined in and followed the girls. They continued to harass the girls