STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man, two aides arrested in Telangana for killing former lover

He started avoiding Bharathamma, who was pressuring him to marry her. He then hatched a plan to murder her, the police said. 

Published: 07th June 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Cyberabad police on Monday arrested a man and two of his associates for the murder of his former lover. Police said the main accused Mohammed Abdul Gafoor used to meet the victim Baindla Bharathamma regularly at another accused Kammari Laxmi Bai’s house before he got married four years ago. He started avoiding Bharathamma, who was pressuring him to marry her. He then hatched a plan to murder her, the police said. 

On May 22, Gaffoor took Bharathamma to Laxmi Bai’s home under the garb of discussing marriage plans and killed her with the help of another accused Syed Sadullah Hussaini, the police said, adding that they packed her body in a gunny bag and dumped it in Shabad lake. Police traced Gafoor based on technical evidence. Upon interrogation, he admitted to having killed her with help of two other accused. The trio were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lover Aide Death
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp