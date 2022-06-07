Man, two aides arrested in Telangana for killing former lover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Monday arrested a man and two of his associates for the murder of his former lover. Police said the main accused Mohammed Abdul Gafoor used to meet the victim Baindla Bharathamma regularly at another accused Kammari Laxmi Bai’s house before he got married four years ago. He started avoiding Bharathamma, who was pressuring him to marry her. He then hatched a plan to murder her, the police said.

On May 22, Gaffoor took Bharathamma to Laxmi Bai’s home under the garb of discussing marriage plans and killed her with the help of another accused Syed Sadullah Hussaini, the police said, adding that they packed her body in a gunny bag and dumped it in Shabad lake. Police traced Gafoor based on technical evidence. Upon interrogation, he admitted to having killed her with help of two other accused. The trio were arrested and sent to judicial remand.