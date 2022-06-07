Politics can wait, we’ll work with PM: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an indication of a slight thaw in relations between the Centre and Telangana

government, IT Minister KT Rama Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had no option but to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefit of the nation. Ties between the two governments hit a particularly rough patch over paddy procurement, following which both the TRS and BJP have been attacking each constantly. However, on Monday, Rama Rao hinted at a new beginning, albeit in a grudging way.

Addressing a meeting after launching the annual report on industries for 2021-22, Rama Rao said: “We may not be with you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) politically. But, this country has only one Prime Minister. Irrespective of whether I like him or not, whether he personally likes us or not, we have to work together. There is no other choice. There is an elected Chief Minister here and an elected Prime Minister there. We have to work together for the benefit of the country. Politics can wait.”

Tired of election mode: KTR

ama Rao did not mince his words when it came to criticising the PM for the “injustice” done to the State. He advised the PM to set politics aside till elections and focus on economics for now. This, he said, would enable the country to become number one in the world. Taking forward the “alternative agenda” idea that K Chandrasekhar Rao has put forth, Rama Rao said the Centre should keep in mind that the “stronger the States, stronger the country”.

“If India really has to grow, I think the Centre has to shed its inhibitions. Economics has to take a centre-stage and politics has to take a backseat,” he said. The Minister opposed the continuous election mode that the country appeared to be in. “If we talk of politics continuously, the dream of India becoming number one in the world would be difficult,” he said.

“The PM keeps talking about cooperative federalism. If he truly believes and means what he says, then his government has to incentivise performing States. So, please encourage States irrespective of political affiliations,” he said. Rama Rao recalled that the Centre did not respond to the State’s request to sanction six industrial corridors. “When we ask about these things, you cannot accuse us of being anti-national. We are just asking for what our rights,” he told Modi.