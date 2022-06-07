STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Support the disadvantaged, Telangana High Court tells government

The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the State government to support disadvantaged individuals, particularly the visually challenged people.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the State government to support disadvantaged individuals, particularly the visually challenged people. The court was hearing a suo moto taken up PIL on the deplorable conditions in dormitories for the blind. The government countered that it had provided certain services at Hyderabad’s blind hostels. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili converted a news report published on April 4 on the pathetic conditions at the hostels and the plight of over 60 visually challenged youngsters into a suo moto PIL. Telangana State’s Director of Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens (WD&SC) has filed an affidavit stating that in accordance with the High Court’s directive, the WD&SC Department has taken all necessary measures.

