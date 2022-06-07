Support the disadvantaged, Telangana High Court tells government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the State government to support disadvantaged individuals, particularly the visually challenged people. The court was hearing a suo moto taken up PIL on the deplorable conditions in dormitories for the blind. The government countered that it had provided certain services at Hyderabad’s blind hostels.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili converted a news report published on April 4 on the pathetic conditions at the hostels and the plight of over 60 visually challenged youngsters into a suo moto PIL. Telangana State’s Director of Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens (WD&SC) has filed an affidavit stating that in accordance with the High Court’s directive, the WD&SC Department has taken all necessary measures.