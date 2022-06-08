Absence of official action puts two medical students of Telangana in trouble

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The students of two private medical colleges in the State whose admissions have been cancelled by the National Medical Commission (NMC), are in a state of limbo, not knowing what the future lay in store for them. The two colleges are TRR Institute of Medical Science, Patancheru and Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, Vikarabad. Neither the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) nor the State government has so far addressed their problem.

On May 31, a day after the news of the cancellation of seats was posted on NMC’s site, the students of one college visited the KNRUHS and staged a protest but the Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr B Karunakar Reddy could not respond properly to their demands, stating that the university had not yet received orders from the NMC.

But on May 17, the NMC had communicated to the KNRUHS that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the NMC has cancelled the 520 admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses in two colleges in the State. The NMC informed the university that the students whose admissions have been cancelled may be reallocated to other medical colleges by the State government.

The catch is that for reallotment of the students, the colleges which can take them should have necessary infrastructure commensurate with the new strength of the students. Another rider is that the number of students after taking the new admissions, should not cross 250 in any college. The post-graduate students may be permitted to work for three months in district hospitals against the seats available for the district resident programme, the NMC said.

Dr B Karunakar Reddy, however, said that he was waiting for an order from the State government on which colleges the students who lost admissions have to be admitted to. Meanwhile, the anxiety of the affected students continues as they are losing valuable time with no hope in sight for an early resolution of the muddle.