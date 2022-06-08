STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Cadre tussle case close to final stretch 

After the senior counsel completed his presentation, the state was then ordered to begin its case by a bench consisting of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda.

Published: 08th June 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Senior Counsel DV Seetharama Murthy, representing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in the cadre tussle case on Tuesday informed the High Court that the Centre purposefully removed the name of PK Mohanty, the then Chief Secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh, from the list, denying Somesh Kumar the opportunity to be assigned to the State of Telangana.

After the senior counsel completed his presentation, the state was then ordered to begin its case by a bench consisting of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda. Murthy argued before the bench that the Centre’s writ appeal before the High Court contesting the CAT’s relief for Somesh was without merit.

He said that the Union government had failed to present any substantive legal issues. It also didn’t present any legal grounds for interfering with the CAT ruling that invalidated the guidelines and ordered the authorities to keep Somesh Kumar in Telangana. 

Denying switching opportunities to unreserved direct recruit outsiders while providing them to reserved direct recruit categories regardless of insider or outsider status breaches Article 14, and hence the instructions are prima facie invalid, Murthy said. As his own daughter and son-in-law were looking forward to the cadre distribution, Mohanty, as a member of the committee that assigns the officers was unconstitutional and drew the requirements of the theory of bias, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp