Telangana High Court tells State to apprise it on SC/ST Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to inform it of its efforts to appoint the Commission for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes within four weeks, failing which the Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, would have to appear in person and explain the reasons for not appointing the panel despite its term of expiring over a year ago.

Hearing a PIL filed by TPCC Choppandandi Assembly constituency in-charge Medipally Satyam, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Sh-avili, was told that people approaching the Commission were being denied timely justice. Tera Rajnikanth Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, told the co-urt that the SC, ST Commission in the State was non-functional. He said that there was no commission from 2014 to 2017, and that the current Commission’s term expired on February 21, 2022.

