STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court tells State to apprise it on SC/ST Commission

He said that there was no commission from 2014 to 2017, and that the current Commission’s term expired on February 21, 2022.

Published: 08th June 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court  on Tuesday directed the State government to inform it of its efforts to appoint the Commission for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes within four weeks, failing which the Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, would have to appear in person and explain the reasons for not appointing the panel despite its term of expiring over a year ago.

Hearing a PIL filed by TPCC Choppandandi Assembly constituency in-charge Medipally Satyam, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Sh-avili, was told that people approaching the Commission were being denied timely justice. Tera Rajnikanth Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, told the co-urt that the SC, ST Commission in the State was non-functional. He said that there was no commission from 2014 to 2017, and that the current Commission’s term expired on February 21, 2022.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp