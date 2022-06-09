STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-bike explodes, burns house down in Siddipet

An electric bike exploded and reduced a house to ashes as an aftermath in the wee hours of Wednesday in Pedda Chikode village of Dubbaka mandal.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: An electric bike exploded and reduced a house to ashes as an aftermath in the wee hours of Wednesday in Pedda Chikode village of Dubbaka mandal. Police said the owner Lakshmi Narayana had parked his bike at his neighbour B Durgaiah’s house at night, before retiring himself to bed.

At about 12 midnight, Narayana was awakened by three explosion sounds and came out to the scene of his bike exploding and Durgaiah’s house catching fire. Sources said the bike was charging when the mishap took place. Several such instances of electric bikes catching fire have been reported across the country.

Though the entire house burned down, no casualties were reported in the incident. Police said Narayana had bought the vehicle only a few months ago.  Locals tried to contain the flames, but were unsuccessful in their attempt. The police, with the help of fire officials, managed to douse the fire. The extent of property damage is yet to be ascertained. Dubbaka police have registered a case in this regard and begun the probe.

