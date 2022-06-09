STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fuel dealers counter Kamalakar’s claims

TPDA alleged that the oil marketing companies were not releasing the stocks to dealers despite having required supplies as they are facing losses. 

Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Countering the claim of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar that there was no shortage of petrol or diesel in the State, the Telangana Petrol Dealers Association (TPDA) on Wednesday sought to know the use of abundant supplies when they are not released for consumption. TPDA alleged that the oil marketing companies were not releasing the stocks to dealers despite having required supplies as they are facing losses. 

According to TPDA, state-owned oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited have been suffering losses on marketing margins on crude oil.

“Which is why the oil companies are trying to minimise the losses by controlling the sale of petrol and diesel. In order to achieve this, oil marketing companies were initially ordered to pay off credit bills to give fresh stock. Then, they reduced the shift timings of depots from 6 am to 11 pm to 8 am to 4 pm. Now, they are asking for advance payments for 12,000 litres, and even though we are paying, the stock is being delayed,” said TPDA president Marri Amarender Reddy. 

