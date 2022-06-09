STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Siddipet native dies in accident in Saudi Arabia

M Madhu, 35, a resident of Rajakkapeta village in Dubbaka mandal was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday afternoon. 

Published: 09th June 2022 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: M Madhu, 35, a resident of Rajakkapeta village in Dubbaka mandal was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday afternoon. According to the victim’s relatives, the accident occurred when his vehicle used to transport fodder was hit by another vehicle. Madhu died on the spot while his brother-in-law Mahesh, who was accompanying him, was critically injured. Ramesh, Madhu’s childhood friend, said that the latter went to Saudi Arabia in 2009 and purchased a transport vehicle to overcome his financial problems. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saudi Arabia Siddipet death
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp