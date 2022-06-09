Siddipet native dies in accident in Saudi Arabia

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: M Madhu, 35, a resident of Rajakkapeta village in Dubbaka mandal was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday afternoon. According to the victim’s relatives, the accident occurred when his vehicle used to transport fodder was hit by another vehicle. Madhu died on the spot while his brother-in-law Mahesh, who was accompanying him, was critically injured. Ramesh, Madhu’s childhood friend, said that the latter went to Saudi Arabia in 2009 and purchased a transport vehicle to overcome his financial problems.