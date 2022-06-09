Won’t expect fair probe in Hyderabad gangrape case under TRS watch: Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding the State government hand over investigation of the gang rape of a minor in Jubilee Hills to the NIA and the CBI, BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh on Wednesday demanded action against the police officers who he alleged tried to facilitate the accused to get away scot-free under the directions of the TRS government.

Addressing the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Chugh expressed alarm over the “serious deterioration of law and order in the State” which he said threatened the security of women and girl children even as administration took a backseat. “Such atrocities have been taking place every day, but the Chief Minister doesn’t have time to review the situation. Where is the Home Minister and what is he doing? If they don’t have time to deliver justice to the victim, they should hand over the case to the central investigating agencies like the NIA or the CBI,” the BJP leader demanded.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that the police officers involved in the case have been successful in erasing all evidence and ensuring that the accused could get away scot-free. He questioned why it took so long for the police to nab the MIM MLA’s son and why the Innova was not seized all these days, despite the CCTV footage clearly showing it.

“Where is the drone technology which KTR claims to be using to detect and report crimes? Unless KCR’s family sends a direction, the police officers don’t even acknowledge that a crime has taken place. It’s time for serious self-introspection for police officers,” Sanjay said.

Claiming that in the past seven days, seven minors have allegedly been raped in Telangana, the BJP leader said: “While MIM leaders have been raping girl children, TRS leaders were murdering people and abetting people to die by suicide.” “If the State government fails to take affirmative action against the culprits, it would send a wrong signal to criminals that the government is too lenient,” Sanjay said.