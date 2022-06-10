Telangana BJP leader Balakrishna Reddy arrested for 'defamatory' skit on CM KCR 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested by police late Thursday night from Ghatkesar toll plaza, allegedly for enacting a skit defaming Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on June 2, during 'Amarula Yadilo- Udyama Akankshala Sadhana Sabha' organised by Reddy and other Telangana activists in Nagole on the eve of Telangana Formation Day.

Though Reddy questioned the police on why they were taking him into custody without being served notice, the police lent him a deaf ear and arrested him.

He was taken to an undisclosed location. His followers tried to follow the police vehicle, but another police vehicle blocked them and took Reddy to an undisclosed location.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has warned that the State government would be responsible if something happened to Balakrishna Reddy.

If his whereabouts were not disclosed by the police, he has warned that BJP will wage a massive agitation.

