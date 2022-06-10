STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP leader Balakrishna Reddy arrested for 'defamatory' skit on CM KCR 

His followers tried to follow the police vehicle, but another police vehicle blocked them and took Reddy to an undisclosed location.

Published: 10th June 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested by police late Thursday night from Ghatkesar toll plaza, allegedly for enacting a skit defaming Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on June 2, during 'Amarula Yadilo- Udyama Akankshala Sadhana Sabha' organised by Reddy and other Telangana activists in Nagole on the eve of Telangana Formation Day.

Though Reddy questioned the police on why they were taking him into custody without being served notice, the police lent him a deaf ear and arrested him.

He was taken to an undisclosed location. His followers tried to follow the police vehicle, but another police vehicle blocked them and took Reddy to an undisclosed location.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has warned that the State government would be responsible if something happened to Balakrishna Reddy. 

If his whereabouts were not disclosed by the police, he has warned that BJP will wage a massive agitation.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrashekar Rao KCR Ghatkesar Jitta Balakrishna Reddy Balakrishna Reddy
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp