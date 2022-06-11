Adhere to safety measures in monsoon, SCR officials told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) incharge General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has laid emphasis on adherence to safety precautions in view of the upcoming monsoon season. He instructed the officials to strengthen patrolling at identified vulnerable sections such as bridges to prevent unsafe conditions. During a review meeting with officials on Friday, he asked the officials to ensure cleaning and maintenance of side water drains, catch water drains and waterways to avoid flooding of tracks and ensure smooth movement of trains.

The GM directed the officials to intensify track patrolling and ensure supervision of track maintenance works. He advised the officials to maintain liaison and close coordination with State government officials during heavy rainfall. He said, seminars are also being conducted to make the staff more vigilant and alert, so that timely action can be taken wherever required.