Jubilee Hills rape: Cops get custody of all six accused

According to sources, Saduddin Malik, who reportedly confessed to the atrocity on day one of his questioning, clammed up on the second day. 

A police officer visits the Juvenile Home on Friday to interrogate the minors involved in the gang rape case

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Contrary to expectations of many that the first day of police custody of the three Children in Conflict with the Law (CCL) may result in some sensational disclosures, not much happened on Friday, save for Jubilee Hills police officers doing rounds of the juvenile home at Saidabad and Saduddin Malik being questioned by Banjara Hills ACP M Sudarshan. 

Late in the night, sources said that the two other accused minors too were granted five-day police custody.  However, considering the sensitivity of the case, the police remained cold to media, stoically refusing to officially divulge any information. 

According to sources, Saduddin Malik, who reportedly confessed to the atrocity on day one of his questioning, clammed up on the second day. Meanwhile, there was no questioning of the three minor accused who the police had been earlier granted five day custody of.

Time constraints denied cops custody of minors

 The police officers spent much of the day trying to get their hands on the court order that would pave the way for them to question the accused.  Led by CCS ACP K. Narsing Rao, a team of cops headed to the juvenile home at Saidabad but were denied the opportunity to take the minor with them ‘due to time constraints’.

Consequently, the crime scene reconstruction and pote-ncy tests, which were supposed to be conducted on Friday, did not take place. In all probability, these would be done on Saturday, giving impetus to the investigation, sources said. A senior official confirmed that the three minor accused will be taken to Jubilee Hills police station on Saturday morning where they would shown the evidence against them in the hope that they break down and confess to their crime.

