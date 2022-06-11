KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly decided to take his fight against the BJP to Delhi by floating a national-level political party, while continuing to hold the reins of the State administration. At a meeting with senior TRS leaders at the Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, Rao informed them of his plans to go national by floating a new party. According to sources, all the top TRS leaders endorsed the proposal.

If rumours are to be believed, Rao’s new party would either be called ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi’ (BRS) or the Nava Bharat Party (NBP). Sources said that the TRS state committee will meet before June 19, where Rao will officially announce his plans. The TRS supremo normally launches any new programme or projects during Dasara.

While Rao had told reporters during his recent visit to Bengaluru that the people would soon hear ‘sensational’ news very shortly, there is no clarity whether the TRS would be expanded to other states or Rao will announce another party with a new name.

The meeting, ostensibly convened to fine-tune the TRS strategy for the Presidential election, was attended by Ministers and other important leaders of the party and lasted for six hours. During the meeting, Rao veered the discussion towards the need for an alternative political agenda for the country, leaving little time to delve on the Presidential election.

Meeting did not delve on Presidential election

“A discussion took place on floating a national party in the meeting. KCR may announce it in the State committee meeting to be held on or before June 19,” CMO sources said after Friday’s meeting. The CMO sources too said that the new party may be called Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a name that has been doing rounds in TRS circles for some time now. A TRS MLA had written an article in a newspaper on the TRS foundation day that BRS was needed for the country. Rao also mentioned the article in the party meeting held on April 27 and even added that there were calls to launch the BRS.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy too were present in the meeting. However, TRS working president KT Rama Rao did not attend as he was touring Sircilla and Jagtial to participate in scheduled programmes.

While Friday’s meeting, according to sources, did not delve much on the Presidential election as the BJP had required numbers and its candidate could easily win, the saffron party’s “anti-people policies” and how the Narendra Modi government was weakening Constitutional bodies and how it was diluting the federal structure of the country did figure predominantly.

The meeting is also said to have discussed the communal politics of BJP and how the Modi government was dividing the nation in the name of religion. The raids being conducted by the various agencies like ED and others on Opposition leaders too figured in the meeting. It may be recalled here that during his address on Telangana Formation Day, Rao had said: “What we need is a progressive agenda, which can steer the country away from its problems. The country needs a new destination. There should be a meaningful and practical change in the lives of people. There should be a qualitative change in the country. The Telangana model should be implemented across the country.”In the TRS plenary on April 27, Rao said that he would be proud if Hyderabad becomes the venue for the alternative political agenda and force for the country.