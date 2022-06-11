Osmania Hospital in Telangana faces acute shortage of drugs

Renuka kalpana By

Express News Service

OHYDERABAD: The State-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) is facing an acute shortage of several drugs used in normal and emergency conditions. A total of 58 types of medicines and injections necessary to treat liver diseases, blood pressure, diabetes among other medical conditions are unavailable in the hospital for last many months.

The list includes Metoprolol injection used to reduce the risk of death from a severe heart attack, Tab Cardivas 3.125 Tablet used to treat high blood pressure, heart-related chest pain, and heart failure, Tab Dapaglyn used in combination with other medicines for type 2 diabetes, Lactulose syrup used for constipation, among others.

According to the sources, the medical staff have been suggesting patients to get unavailable medicines from private pharmacies. The patients are compelled to buy required medicines from outside pharmacies without questioning the authorities. “The hospital handles a lot of patients suffering from alcohol addiction. The unavailability of Thiamin injection which is used for alcohol withdrawal is making doctors difficult to treat the patients,” a junior doctor said.

However, Dr B Nagender, the superintendent of the hospital said there is no shortage of drugs and that alternatives for all the medicines are available. “Fancy items and combination drugs like Tab Norflox TZ are not available. Tab Chymoral fort which is used to treat pain and swelling is not an important drug. We have a lot of anti-inflammatory drugs in that case. Other than that, all the necessary generic medicines are there,,” he further added.