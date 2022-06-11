STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ryots in Telangana threaten to stop veggies and milk supplies against order 

They also warned of launching an agitation if their demand was not met by June 17.

Published: 11th June 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : Farmers who oppose land pooling under GO 80(a) have threatened to stop supplying vegetables and milk to Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet if authorities do not withdraw the order with a week. The farmers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) held a meeting of 27 villages in Hanamkonda in this regard, and gave district administrations of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Jangaon districts and KUDA authorities an ultimatum of withdrawing the order within a week.

They also warned of launching an agitation if their demand was not met by June 17. Speaking to the media, the JAC chairman D Hanumantha Rao said that the government plans to auction the over 22,000 acre agricultural fields and divide it into commercial and residential plots. “Even in Warangal district there are nearly 69,000 unsold plots. Why does government need more plots when there are so many vacant plots across the State. If the government does not withdraw the GO 80(a) within a week, the farmers will stop supplying milk, vegetables and fruits to the three cities,” said Rao.

“Farmers’ livelihood depends on cultivation. They cultivate three crops a year,” he added.He said that the administrators and elected representatives had been lying to public by saying that the land pooling order was withdrawn. The Chief Secretary of the State clearly stated that only the process of the land pooling was cancelled,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KUDA Joint farmers committee GO
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp