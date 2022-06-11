Ryots in Telangana threaten to stop veggies and milk supplies against order 

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : Farmers who oppose land pooling under GO 80(a) have threatened to stop supplying vegetables and milk to Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet if authorities do not withdraw the order with a week. The farmers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) held a meeting of 27 villages in Hanamkonda in this regard, and gave district administrations of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Jangaon districts and KUDA authorities an ultimatum of withdrawing the order within a week.

They also warned of launching an agitation if their demand was not met by June 17. Speaking to the media, the JAC chairman D Hanumantha Rao said that the government plans to auction the over 22,000 acre agricultural fields and divide it into commercial and residential plots. “Even in Warangal district there are nearly 69,000 unsold plots. Why does government need more plots when there are so many vacant plots across the State. If the government does not withdraw the GO 80(a) within a week, the farmers will stop supplying milk, vegetables and fruits to the three cities,” said Rao.

“Farmers’ livelihood depends on cultivation. They cultivate three crops a year,” he added.He said that the administrators and elected representatives had been lying to public by saying that the land pooling order was withdrawn. The Chief Secretary of the State clearly stated that only the process of the land pooling was cancelled,” he said.

