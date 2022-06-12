STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water available for 90 per cent of agricultural lands in Karimnagar

The irrigation facility has been made available through reservoir, canals and mini tanks.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In a marked improvement, almost 90 per cent of agricultural fields in Karimnagar district gets irrigated through canals.  According to data compiled by the agriculture authorities, In 2022, only 10,422 acres of land out of 4,01,741 acres of cultivable area were under horticulture crops. When compared to the previous year, said District Agriculture Officer V Sreedhar, the irrigation facility is now available for up to 90 per cent of the cultivable land.

“Lower Manair Dam provides irrigation water to 76,033 acres, farm wells help in irrigating another 1,59,366 acres. Besides that, Kaleshwaram project water reaches about 15,065 acres of land in the district,” he said.

Chigurumamidi mandal has also seen a marked improvement in irrigation, officials said, adding that paddy, maize and cotton were the major crops being cultivated in the district this Kharif season.
“Paddy will cover nearly 2,45,000 acres, maize will be grown on 25,000 acres and over 60,000 acres of land will be covered by cotton plants this Kharif season,” the officials estimated.

