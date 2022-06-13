150 MSME units to start production at Green Industrial Park

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the biggest industrial parks in the State, Green Industrial Park in Dandumalkapur of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district will soon be home to 150 MSME units manufacturing products related to defence, aerospace, general engineering and plastic.

The park is already home to over 15 manufacturing units producing various materials, vehicles and products. These production units include electric three-wheelers, food processing, paver blocks, pickles making, plastic injunction modules, furniture and PVC pipes.

Speaking to Express, Telangana Industrial Federation (TIF) president K Sudhir Reddy said that all these manufacturing units are doing well. “About 150 units are in the completion stage and will start manufacturing products by December. The remaining 280 units will be completed next year,” he said.

The park is being developed in 450 acres and plans are to expand it to 2,000 acres. Already, the government has acquired 1,250 acres, of which 450 acres are allotted for exclusive MSME park. Out of a total 450 MSME units, 200 will be micro-units and the remaining will be accommodating small and medium enterprises. Formally inaugurated in 2019, the park is being developed by TIF and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

This industrial park would attract around Rs 2,300 crore and will be operational full-fledged by end of this year. sIt will create 30,000 direct employment opportunities and around 15,000 indirect jobs. Roads, stormwater drains, substation, power supply distribution system, street lighting, drip irrigation system, greenery with 40,000 plantations and others.

One of the major highlights of MSME Green Industrial Park is the ‘common facilities centre’ with the combination of restaurants, banks, food courts, shops, fire station, auditorium and conference hall. This is coming up in an area of 2 lakh sq. ft.

This park gives more scope for employment opportunities, particularly to rural youth and local residents through skill development centres. Moreover, under the ‘walk to work’ concept, an industrial township being constructed on 200 acres of land would be opened soon. This will help provide accommodation to employees and entrepreneurs working in the Green Industrial Park.

EXPANSION PLANS

The park is being developed in 450 acres and plans are to expand it to 2,000 acres

The government has acquired 1,250 acres, of which 450 acres are allotted for MSME park

200 will be micro units and the remaining will be accommodating small and medium enterprises