BJP will form govt in Telangana after next polls: Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey

NIZAMABAD: Alleging that the TRS party failed to rule the State with “pro-people programmes”, Union Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday expressed confidence that BJP will form the government in Telangana after the next Assembly elections.

Addressing the beneficiaries of Central government’s welfare schemes during a meeting at Perkit in Armoor town, he said: “The TRS government is ignoring people’s issues and KCR is ruling the State from his farmhouse instead of Secretariat. It is a corrupt government that refused to implement several Central government schemes, including Ayushman Bharth and Fasal Bheema Yojana.”

While dismissing the TRS’ allegations that Centre failed to provide funds to State as false claims, he suggested the State government to reduce taxes on fuel charges so that people will get some relief from rising prices. Referring to the issue of turmeric farmers, the Union Minister said that it was Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and not former MP K Kavitha who took up the issue withe central government.

“Arvind has been fighting with the Centre to ensure that the turmeric farmers get more economic benefits. Kavitha never took up this issue with the Centre. After he became an MP, Arvind took up the turmeric issue following which the Centre imposed a ban on turmeric imports and increased exports, leading to hike in prices in local markets,” he said.

Earlier in the day, District Collector C Narayana Reddy and Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju met the Union Minster and submitted a report on development of the district. The Collector informed the Minister that Nizamabad achieved first place in sanction of loans under Mudra Yojana.

