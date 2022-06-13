Differences among Telangana Congress leaders to the fore again

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whenever there is a significant political development in the State, internal differences come to the fore in Congress with the grand old party leaders making contradictory statements. The latest issue that caused another commotion in the Congress party is Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s decision to hold Mahila Darbar at the Raj Bhavan.

While TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy welcomed the Governor’s decision, TPCC working president and MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy opposed it even as the Mahila Congress leaders, including former Ministers Geeta Reddy and Renuka Chowdhury attended the event.

“During the discourse Governor’s Mahila Darbar, Revanth Reddy also demanded that President’s rule be imposed in the State, which will give political mileage to BJP. On the flipside, Jayaprakash Reddy’s statement will support and benefit the TRS argument that the Governor was using Raj Bhavan for political purposes,” observed a senior Congress leader.

He also said that the contradicting statements will not only confuse the party cadre but also prove detrimental to party’s interests. Similarly, while the Congress party was not in favour of attending Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s all-party meeting on Dalit Bandhu scheme, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka attended the event.

Recently, Revanth Reddy also commented that the Reddy community leaders are capable of governing the State, several Congress leaders openly criticised him and pointed out that such remarks would only force SC, ST, and BC communities to move away from the party. Some even announced that the TPCC president’s remarks do not represent party’s stand.

The Congress leaders, incidentally, admitted that the party is not discussing the political issues in its internal forum, which is why the leaders are speaking up as per their whims and fancies, and against the interest of the party.

“The AICC state in-charge Manickam Tagore should regularly monitor the party affairs, and ensure uniformity in political affairs or the public statements being made by the leaders. The party’s political affairs meeting was not held for over two months now. There is no internal forum to discuss Revanth’s comments as to how it is going to affect the party’s prospects,” a senior leader lamented.