KCR fine-tunes national party plans with Prashant Kishor, focuses on State in-charges

Meanwhile, Non-Resident Telanganites held a Zoom meeting on Sunday and adopted a resolution welcoming Rao’s plans to float a national party. 

Published: 13th June 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a rather hectic Sunday for Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao who held a series of meetings to discuss his proposed national party. According to informed sources, Rao held discussions with political strategist Prashant Kishor at the Pragathi Bhavan. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister T Harish Rao met the Chief Minister. The proposed national party, the strategy for the next Assembly elections and other matters figured prominently in the meeting between Rao and Kishor, it is believed. 

Simultaneously, Rao is said to have been focusing on appointing in-charges to various States for the proposed national party. According to sources, former Rajahmundry MP Undavalli Arun Kumar also called on Rao on Sunday. If rumour mills are to be believed, Arun Kumar would be the Andhra Pradesh in-charge of the proposed national party. However, the former MP was not inclined to confirm or deny the rumours. 
NRTs vow to back Rao’s party

Meanwhile, Non-Resident Telanganites held a Zoom meeting on Sunday and adopted a resolution welcoming Rao’s plans to float a national party. TRS NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala conducted the meeting. “The country needs the leadership of Rao. The development of the country is possible only with Rao,” the resolution ad-opted by the NRTs said. “We are extending our unequivocal support to the new party,” said Bigala. 

Telanganites living in the US, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Denmark, Malaysia, South Africa, Zambia and other countries participated in the meeting. A Maharashtrian sett-led in South Africa too joined in.  
Meanwhile, TRS MLA Balka Suman said that Congress and BJP leaders were quaking with fear on hearing news of Rao’s plans to launch a new national party. 

