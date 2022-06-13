Schools reopen in Telangana today amid Covid spike

Renuka kalpana By

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that there would not be any extension of summer holidays for students, School Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday announced that schools will reopen across the State from Monday, June 13.

The Minister’s statement was made in view of speculation gaining ground that the summer vacation for schools would be extended due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.Asking parents not to believe in such rumours, Sabitha said that schools would reopen as per the schedule announced earlier.

Speaking to mediapersons , the Minister said that she has directed the administrators of public and private schools to make necessary arrangements. She said that development works are currently underway in 9,000 schools as part of the ‘Mana ooru, Mana badi’ programme.

The government has decided to introduce English as the medium of instruction for Classes 1 to 7 from this academic year. For this, 1.04 lakh government teachers have been trained in collaboration with Azim Premji University.

Teachers have been directed to conduct bridge courses for a month to help students comprehend the English medium instruction without any difficulty, the Minister added.So far, 70,698 children have enrolled in the government schools. The enrolment drive will continue for another week.The Minister said textbooks worth Rs 120 crore have been printed.

A total of 1.67 crore books will be distributed to students in Telugu and English medium in the government schools. Meanwhile, in light of the reopening of schools, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao has urged parents to get all eligible children vaccinated.