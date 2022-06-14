Central Minister scoffs at KCR’s Delhi dreams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scoffing at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for trying to float a national party, Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey advised him to first set his house in order in the State by addressing the issues at stake rather than pursuing his Delhi dreams.

The Union Minister visited Nizamabad on Monday as part of nationwide celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing eight years in office and participated in several programmes Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said that Chandrasekhar Rao should realise that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who nursed similar ambitions tried to expand the footprint of her party outside her state but got nowhere.

No new party would be able to upset the BJP’s applecart it is firmly entrenched on Indian soil. “There will be no impact at all,” he said. The union minister said the TRS had failed on all fronts as it was implementing lopsided policies.

The Union Minister said that after the BJP captures power in the state in the next elections, it would set up an ethanol manufacturing plant in Nizamabad district. At the national level, the government was encouraging the setting up ethanol plants as it would, apart from addressing the energy crisis, would help farmers who cultivate sugarcane. He said that oil companies would directly purchase ethanol from manufacturing units.

Earlier, the Minister visited Kukunur village Zilla Parishad (ZP) school which was developed by MP Arvind Dharmapuri with funds from his own foundation. He also paid tributes to Army Jawan R Mahesh by garlanding his statue.

‘Mamata nursed similar dreams’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who nursed similar ambitions tried to expand the footprint of her party outside her State but got nowhere, said Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. “It will have no impact,” he insisted.