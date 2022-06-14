STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Central Minister scoffs at KCR’s Delhi dreams

Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said that No new party would be able to upset the BJP’s applecart it is firmly entrenched on Indian soil.

Published: 14th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey

Union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scoffing at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for trying to float a national party, Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey advised him to first set his house in order in the State by addressing the issues at stake rather than pursuing his Delhi dreams.

The Union Minister visited Nizamabad on Monday as part of nationwide celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing eight years in office and participated in several programmes Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said that Chandrasekhar Rao should realise that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who nursed similar ambitions tried to expand the footprint of her party outside her state but got nowhere.

No new party would be able to upset the BJP’s applecart it is firmly entrenched on Indian soil. “There will be no impact at all,” he said. The union minister said the TRS had failed on all fronts as it was implementing lopsided policies.

The Union Minister said that after the BJP captures power in the state in the next elections, it would set up an ethanol manufacturing plant in Nizamabad district.  At the national level, the government was encouraging the setting up ethanol plants as it would, apart from addressing the energy crisis, would help farmers who cultivate sugarcane. He said that oil companies would directly purchase ethanol from manufacturing units.

Earlier, the Minister visited Kukunur village Zilla Parishad (ZP) school which was developed by MP Arvind Dharmapuri with funds from his own foundation. He also paid tributes to Army Jawan R Mahesh by garlanding his statue.

‘Mamata nursed similar dreams’
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who nursed similar ambitions tried to expand the footprint of her party outside her State but got nowhere, said Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. “It will have no impact,” he insisted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR national party Mahendra Nath Pandey
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp