Cultural village in Warangal remains a distant dream

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The district administrations of Warangal and Hanamkonda are facing hurdles in search of suitable land for the proposed construction of Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Village. Officials of revenue and tourism departments held a meeting in this regard a few days ago and decided to identify suitable government land in a fast-track manner.

The revenue and tourism officials had first proposed allocation of the land at Warangal Fort to set up the craft village. It, however, did not get clearance from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Apart from that, the revenue officials identified land at two different locations under the tri-cities limits.

The officials had also submitted a report to concerned higher officials, but they did not finalise the sites due to various reasons. The Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Village was proposed during the Congress rule. However, the State government has so far failed in allocating land for it.

Officials said after the Ramappa temple got UNESCO world heritage site tag, hundreds of tourists throng the monument every day. The tourists also visit Warangal Fort and the beautiful lake bund at historic Sri Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal, Thousand Pillar Temple (TPT), Padmakshi Temple, Jain Teerth in the tri-cities. Speaking to Express, archaeology enthusiast Aravind Arya Pakide said that the Shilparamam cultural village was a dream of the people of Warangal.