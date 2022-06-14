KCR readies agenda of new party, likely to announce name in Delhi

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making most of the time available, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has more or less prepared a draft agenda for his to-be-launched national party. There has been speculation that Rao will announce the name of new party in Delhi.

According to sources, he will mainly focus on key issues like river waters, power, poverty, employment, economy and the use of religion in politics by the BJP and others. Rao has already expressed his views briefly on these issues on several occasions and he will explain them again in detail in future.

Besides the draft policy,

Rao is also focusing on converting the TRS into a national party with a different name. Towards this end, Rao is also holding discussions on changing the Constitution and by-laws as well. But this is fraught with the danger of some politicians applying for the registration of TRS again. If the TRS, a household name in Telangana, slips into the hands of any other politician, then it will pose a problem for Rao’s new party.

Asked about this possibility, a senior functionary of TRS told Express on Monday that the party leadership would take all precautions to avert such an embarrassing situation. “We are taking all steps to see that the TRS is not registered with Election Commission by any other person in future,” the leader said.

Though it has been given to understand that an official announcement would come on June 19, the sources say that no date has been fixed yet. Before announcing the party, Rao is expected to conduct a workshop.

Bureaucrats keep an eye on KCR’s plans

Though it is widely believed that the proposed national party will focus much on the erstwhile Hyderabad State and also on the sibling AP to stop the onward march of the BJP in these States, the party sources recalled Rao’s recent visits to various States.

Rao distributed cheques to farmers and martyrs in Punjab and Jharkhand. He is also in touch with leaders of regional parties in UP, Bihar and other States and is going ahead with a plan to build an alternative to BJP in the country, the sources said.

Meanwhile, several All India Officers (AIS) in the State too are keenly following Rao’s plan to float a national party. Rao would plan and execute any work in a perfect manner, an IAS officer opined. Meanwhile, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud told reporters in Tirupati on Monday that Rao would succeed in his efforts to unite people of the country, in which the Congress had failed.

“It is not that we will come to power at the Centre. Rao’s efforts are not about power. His plan is to present different views on water, power, poverty and other crucial issues,” Srinivas Goud said.