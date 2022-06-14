Undavalli says KCR alone can take on Modi’s might

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A day after his four-hour long meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Monday said the TRS supremo has the leadership qualities to take on the BJP at the national level and the oratorial abilities to rival that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s.

Speaking to the media, the senior politician heaped generous praise on KCR and termed the latter as a strongman who has the courage to oppose the religion-driven politics of the BJP.

Undavalli said Rao had invited him 10 days ago and they met in the presence of political strategist Prashant Kishor for nearly four hours. “I spoke only for 30 minutes and it was KCR who unveiled his strategy to form an anti-BJP platform for the remaining time,’’ he said. There has been talk that Undavalli will head the AP unit of the national party KCR is planning.