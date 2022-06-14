STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Undavalli says KCR alone can take on Modi’s might

Speaking to the media, the senior politician heaped generous praise on KCR and termed the latter as a strongman who has the courage to oppose the religion-driven politics of the BJP. 

Published: 14th June 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

Undavalli Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:  A day after his four-hour long meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar on Monday said the TRS supremo has the leadership qualities to take on the BJP at the national level and the oratorial abilities to rival that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s. 

Speaking to the media, the senior politician heaped generous praise on KCR and termed the latter as a strongman who has the courage to oppose the religion-driven politics of the BJP. 

Undavalli said Rao had invited him 10 days ago and they met in the presence of political strategist Prashant Kishor for nearly four hours. “I spoke only for 30 minutes and it was KCR who unveiled his strategy to form an anti-BJP platform for the remaining time,’’ he said. There has been talk that Undavalli will head the AP unit of the national party KCR is planning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR National Party K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp