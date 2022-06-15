KCR daydreaming he will become PM: BJP Telangana in-charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh on Tuesday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to a debate with the saffron party’s State president Bandi Sanjay on the eight years rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared to his rule in the state.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the preparatory meetings being held at the party office in Nampally on the national executive meetings scheduled next month, Chugh referred to Rao’s plans to start a national party, as “Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne (daydreams of Mungerilal)”.

“What can we say if some Mungerilal wants to daydream? What has he done after coming to power in 2014? He has destroyed the dream of Bangaru Telangana, haven’t delivered on the promise of Dalit Bandhu, 2BHK houses, jobs, or crop loan waiver. The Chief Minister’s actions are like a child who has not completed his homework, but wants new homework. I will ask Bandi Sanjay to personally deliver TRS’ manifestos to him, just to remind him of his unfulfilled promises,” Chugh quipped.

On Rao meeting CMs and leaders of Opposition parties across the country, Chugh said that Arvind Kejriwal, HD Deve Gowda, Mamata Banerjee, Stalin and Akhilesh Yadav were all dreaming about becoming the Prime Minister and hence were not supporting Rao, probably forcing him to float a national party.