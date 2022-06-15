New look for NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park soon

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lending an aura of glory to the new Secretariat complex and Telangana Martyrs Memorial coming up, the State government is getting ready to refurbish the famed NTR Gardens and Lumbini Park in Hyderabad to make them acquire an aesthetic look.

The two parks are the go-to place for kids and their parents for recreation. They are in close proximity to the new Secretariat and Telangana Martyrs Memorial. The HMDA, the agency which will implement the new project concerning renovation, has decided to prepare an integrated master plan for Lumbini Park and NTR Gardens. It will hire landscape architects for the preparation of the master plan, considering the rise in tourist footfalls in the region over the past few years.

Some of the old themes in these two places would be replaced with modern ones. These two places were developed more than twenty years ago and since then no change had been contemplated to make them look more attractive.

Footfall of 2 million

Sources said that the Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) area has been witnessing tourist footfall of around two million during the past three years in addition to the general public and traffic. Considering the fact that the BPP has become a crowd puller, the State government through HMDA has redesigned, renovated, and developed various infrastructure facilities such as a modern pedestrian walkway, ornamental street lighting, railings, gazebos, etc duly augmenting the tourism attractions.

The officials said that the consultants would have to prepare at least three to four draft integrated landscape designs including 3D perspectives and illustrative sketches. The HMDA then will select one preferred option out of three of them for further detailing. The design development process would include landscape elements comprising both soft surfaces such as lawns, flower beds, trees, plants, and shrubs and hard surfaces such as paving, pathways, and trails, existing structures, light poles for outdoor illumination, entrance gates, and parking.

3D perspective

