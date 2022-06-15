STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Small farmers can hire heavy machinery: Telangana Agriculture Minister 

The Minister said that he was working with Minister KT Rama Rao to have rural youth manage the machinery with the help of the industries department.

Published: 15th June 2022 07:59 AM

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday opined that soon, a system will be evolved where farmers with small landholdings can utilise farm machinery like cotton harvesters on a custom-hiring basis.

Addressing a workshop on high-density plantation system of cotton held at the PJTSAU, the Minister said that due to smaller landholdings in Telangana, it is difficult for small farmers to own machinery like harvesters, planters and so on. 

He said that he was working with Minister KT Rama Rao to have rural youth manage these machinery with the help of industries department, so that they could be given to the farmers on custom-hiring basis, which will be a win-win proposition for all stakeholders.

