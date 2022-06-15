STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana excels in public healthcare, MBBS seats to go up to 5,240

Throughout the state, 21 government hospitals are offering CT scan services and Cath Labs were set up in Hyderabad as well as Khammam, Warangal and Adilabad to perform heart surgeries.

Published: 15th June 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Nearly 30,000 people in Telangana receive government medical care everyday, showing the growing people's confidence in the public healthcare system, the state government has said.

Under the "Kanti Velugu" (free eye check-up) programme, 1.52 crore people were screened and 41 lakh visually impaired people have been provided customised spectacles and medicines free of cost, an official release said on Tuesday.

“The state government's medical care is saving thousands of rupees for poor middle class families. The government is giving utmost priority to the expansion of medical education with the determination of the people of the state to meet their medical needs.

As part of this, the government established the Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University in Warangal,” it said.

Throughout the state, 21 government hospitals are offering CT scan services and Cath Labs were set up in Hyderabad as well as Khammam, Warangal and Adilabad to perform heart surgeries.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led regime has increased the per-bed expenditure from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 to improve sanitation management in government hospitals while dietary charges for general patients have been increased from Rs 40 to Rs 80 per day.

The number of MBBS seats in the state has been raised to 1,649 in 2021 from 700 in 2014 and the number is expected to go up to 5,240 after establishing a medical college in every district.

Similarly, the number of postgraduate medical seats has increased from 531 in 2014 to 967 by 2021. The number of super specialty seats rose from 82 in 2014 to 153 by 2021. The number of PG and super specialty seats will go up to 2,500 and 1,000 respectively in future.

About 18 important government hospitals in the city provide three meals at just Rs five to the attendants of the patients benefitting 18,600 people, the release added. Telangana has allotted Rs 3,091 crore in the state budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telengana
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp