Telangana Finance Minister Harish promises to end Dharani portal glitches

Published: 15th June 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | EPS)

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Assuring that the State government will resolve all problems arising due to the reported glitches in the Dharani portal, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that a pilot project will be implemented in Mulugu mandal of Gajwel constituency to study and resolve issues in the portal. 

Harish Rao along with Chief Secretay Somesh Kumar and senior IAS officers Smita Sabharwal and Rahul Bojja met farmers in Mulugu mandal and discussed issues they face. The farmers brought to the notice of the Minister and the officials the problems they are facing due to the glitches in Dharani. 

The complaints received through the portal, their solution, various modules and other issues were discussed. Gajwel RDO Vijender Reddy Division said that so far, 186 complaints in various forms have been received, of which 46 were from Mulugu mandal alone. The RDO explained that there are problems such as erroneous names in the daily operations of the Dharani portal and errors in the extent of land. Harish said that Dharani is a “revolutionary idea”. 

Stating that problems that had plagued farmers for generations in the matter of land have been resolved by Dharani, Harish said that some land issues were pending due to court cases and family disputes. He said with the “time-bound” programme, all land issues in the villages will be solved ‘100 per cent’. 

Assuring the farmers that there was no need to worry, he asked them not to contact mediators for solution to their problems. Harish said full ownership of the land had been granted to farmers through Dharani and many irregularities have been sorted out.  

Somesh said Dharani was a revolutionary concept and the Chief Minister has personally designed the portal. He said Dharani was launched to provide full rights to the land owners and expedite the process of land transfer. 

