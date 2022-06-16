Age-old wait ends; Siddipet, Sircilla & Gajwel set for rail connectivity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The dreams of people of Medchal, Siddipet, Medak, Siricilla and Karimnagar districts of a railway line connecting Hyderabad with Karimnagar via Manoharabad and Kothapalli -- hitherto unconnected on the rail map -- are set to soon turn into a reality.

Railways authorities are on the verge of completing two phases of this project with the aim to complete the entire line by 2024. Once operational, the railway line would bring tremendous relief to over 50 lakh people in the region who have been accustomed to travelling long distances to catch a train to various destinations.

The project covers a distance of 151 km and will incur an estimated cost of Rs 1,373 crore. The railway line passes through several important towns such as Vemulawada, Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel. The project is being executed in five phases, with the Manoharabad - Gajwel (32 km) sector -- with facilities for two loops, goods line and goods platform -- already being completed.

Recently, the Gajwel - Kodakandla (12 km) was also completed and commissioned, while the remaining Kodakandla - Duddeda (21 km) Duddeda - Siddipet - Sircilla (47 km) and Sircilla - Kothapalli (39 km) is slated to be completed in the next two years. This project is on a cost sharing basis with land free of cost and one-third of the cost to be borne by the Telangana government with free annuity for five years.

According to SCR officials, the proportionate share of Telangana government is Rs 368.50 crore, of which it has deposited a total of Rs 260 crore till date and Rs 108.50 crore is pending. About 769.328 hectares of land of the total requirement of 1,117.579 hectares has been handed over by Telangana government.

The Manoharabad-Kothapalli new railway line project includes construction of 160 bridges, seven Road over Bridges, 49 Road under Bridges and 13 new railway stations (eight crossing stations and five halts).

The new railway stations will come up at Nacharam, Iranagaram (halt), Gajwel, Kodakandla (halt), Lakhadaram, Duddeda, Siddipet, Gurralagondi (halt), Chinnalingapur, Sircilla, Vemulawada, Boinapally and Wedira (halt).