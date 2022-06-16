BJP asks TS Governor to ensure justice for Gouravelli reservoir oustees, IIIT-Basara students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BJP leaders led by party State president Bandi Sanjay met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and raised several issues concerning the general public.

The delegation submitted representations on the issues being faced by sarpanches and people’s representatives in local bodies, the plight of 8,000 IIIT-Basara students who have been agitating demanding basic facilities, and the lathi charge of police personnel on the Gouravelli reservoir oustees at Gudatipalli village in Siddipet district.

Addressing the media after submitting separate representations on the issues, Sanjay came down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not saying a word on the issue of lathi charge on the oustees.

He alleged that the police acted ruthlessly, not sparing even women and senior citizens while resorting to the lathi charge in the middle of the night. The BJP leader demanded to know why the Chief Minister, who had assured transfer of all powers to gram panchayats before coming to power, has instead diluted their authority by enacting the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act.

He alleged that the State government was on one hand showing GOs issued to clear the bills of gram panchayat works while freezing the accounts of sarpanches. “Presently the State government owes the sarpanches anywhere between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. If they question, they are being threatened by the authorities that their cheque power will be taken away,” he alleged.Sanjay also raised the issue of 8,000 IIIT-Basara students protesting for basic facilities like proper food, dining hall, proper accommodation, teaching staff and library.

The BJP delegation requested the Governor to intervene and send directions to the officials concerned to resolve these issues.Elsewhere, leaders of BJP’s Mahila Morcha and Legal Cell, along with the lathi charge victims of Gouravelli reservoir, filed a petition with the State Human Rights Commission seeking action against Siddipet and Nizamabad Police Commissioners and other police personnel.