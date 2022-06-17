STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

24x7 autopsies now at Osmania General Hospital

The procedures will take place according to the protocol issued by the Union Ministry of Health Medical and Family Welfare on November 15, 2021. 

Published: 17th June 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Osmania General Hospital (OGH)  on Tuesday announced that post-mortem procedures in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology will be available 24/7 from now on. Until now, post-mortem examinations (PME) in government hospitals were carried out only between 9 am and 4 pm. Bodies taken to the mortuary post the working hours were left unexamined until the next day. 

“After a lot of wait, the forensics department in the hospital will be finally available even during the night,” said OGH superintendent Dr B Nagender.“Post-mortem examination during the night was started last month. Recruitment of new doctors, technicians and everything else fell in place two days ago,” said an official working in the department. The procedures will take place according to the protocol issued by the Union Ministry of Health Medical and Family Welfare on November 15, 2021. 

As per the guidelines, cases under categories such as murder, suicide, rape, decomposed bodies, suspected foul play should not be subjected to post-mortem examination during the nighttime unless there is a law and order situation. 

“PMEs in road accident cases only on the requisition of the police and in case of organ donation can be conducted during night,” said the official. Video recording of all PMEs is compulsory in all the cases to rule out any suspicion, he added. For this, three additional doctors have been recruited by the government. The government has provided free vehicles to transport bodies from the hospital to various destinations in the State. 

Relatives of the deceased can contact OGH on 040 - 24600146/ 604 or Official Resident Medical on 9849902977 to avail this facility.

3 more docs deployed

To enable OGH to run the facility round the clock, three additional doctors have been recruited by the government. The government has provided free vehicles to transport bodies from the hospital to various destinations in the State 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital 24x7 autopsies
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp