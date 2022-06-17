STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agnipath protests in Telangana: Angry mob set trains on fire, ransack stations

The protestors who barged into the station first in small groups of 20s, surprised the railway personnel and the security personnel at the railway station.

A large mob charge into the railway station from platform no 1 and went on a rampage. (Photo

By Express News Service

The government’s new recruitment scheme Agnipath which led to protests in different parts of the country, touched Hyderabad, with protestors setting at least seven trains on fire at Secunderabad railway station and ransacking the entire railway station premises, on Friday morning.

Additional forces from Railway Protection Force and Telangana police were rushed to the railway station, however only after major damage had already happened. Fortunately, no passengers were handed in the incident.

The protestors who barged into the station first in small groups of 20s, surprised the railway personnel and the security personnel at the railway station.

Even before they could react to the situation, a large mob charged into the railway station from platform no 1 and went on a rampage.

They first attacked Danapur express which was just arriving on platform no 1. Sensing danger alert loco pilots moved the train in the reverse direction. An enraged mob went on to damage the stalls on platforms.

Trains on other platforms were set on fire and damaged. Hundreds of passengers who were at the station for the journey were caught in the protests. Though they tried to leave the station, thick smoke which engulfed the whole area, blocked their way out.

