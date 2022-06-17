STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Basara IIIT protests: Students put up a united front

IIIT pupils use social media extensively to coordinate, coerce, cajole and convince authorities to heed their demands 

Published: 17th June 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, RGUKT

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies

By B kartheek
Express News Service

NIRMAL: Looking at the massive gathering of protesting students (over 7,000 in number) at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (RGUKT) - popularly known as Basara IIIT - one wonders how could the students mobilise themselves in such an organised manner?

Moreover, they haven’t given up agitation despite “intimidation” by the government functionaries. Braving sun and rain for three days, they held ground, insisting that the government would wake from its slumber and address the issues. Though the academic year started on June 13, the issues continue to fester.
The deplorable state of the university was in every aspect right from instruction to food to other areas like seedy hostels, and poor sports infrastructure has goaded the engineering and pre-engineering students to hit the roads.

The engineering undergraduates have adopted social media to organise themselves. They have created WhatsApp groups for each class. Subsequently, another WhatsApp group came up with class representatives. They have been actively using Telegram, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Facebook to disseminate information.

Sitting outside the heavily barricaded main entrance of RGUKT, one could witness a few students who were on vacation returning to their college in a hurry to take part in the protest. “I will drop my bag in the hostel and join the protest,” a female second-year Pre-University Course student told Express.

No political backing to students
Recently, a Student Governing Council (SGC) was elected by all the students via online mode. The SGC comprises class representatives. After TNIE spoke to protesting students, it became clear that no political outfit was working behind the scenes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIIT Basara Basara IIIT Basara IIIT protest
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp