Panel set up to monitor surrogacy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to keep malpractice at private hospitals under check, the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare on Thursday constituted two special boards to monitor surrogacy and clinical establishments across the State.

The two councils — Surrogacy Panel & Clinical Establishment Panel — will be responsible for implementation of the Surrogacy Act, 2021 and Clinical establishment Act, 2011. respectively. Government orders GO 64 and GO 68 were issued to this effect on Thursday.

The authorities have warned those who work at any clinical establishment that is not duly registered under the act. Such people will be liable to pay monetary penalty upto Rs 5 lakh.