STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Panel set up to monitor surrogacy

The authorities have warned those who work at any clinical establishment that is not duly registered under the act.

Published: 17th June 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

pregnancy, surrogacy, surrogate mothers, maternity

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to keep malpractice at private hospitals under check, the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare on Thursday constituted two special boards to monitor surrogacy and clinical establishments across the State. 

The two councils — Surrogacy Panel & Clinical Establishment Panel — will be responsible for implementation of the Surrogacy Act, 2021 and Clinical establishment Act, 2011. respectively. Government orders GO 64 and GO 68 were issued to this effect on Thursday. 

The authorities have warned those who work at any clinical establishment that is not duly registered under the act. Such people will be liable to pay monetary penalty upto Rs 5 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surrogacy Panel Clinical Establishment Panel
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp